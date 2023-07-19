Flames erupt along local freeways overnight

SEATAC, EVERETT, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation cameras recorded two fires along local freeways early Wednesday.

At around midnight, flames were seen burning in the brush along State Route 518 near SeaTac.

Other images sent by viewer Kerry Clark show just how close she got to the flames as she drove by.

The flames were under what appeared to be an overpass.

Then at around 12:30 p.m., another fire erupted on Interstate 5 in Everett near 52nd Street Southeast.

The fire was burning in a center median, and cars were seen maneuvering away from it as the flames picked up.

There is no word on what caused either fire.

