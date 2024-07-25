Flag thief sought by Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who took the American Flag from the Kitsap County Courthouse in Port Orchard on Saturday.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. The suspect was caught on multiple surveillance cameras.

The first thing the suspect did when he arrived was looked through the glass doors into the lobby, apparently seeing if anyone was around.

The man then went to the courthouse flagpole and brought down the flags. He detached the American Flag, tucking it under his arm before walking away.

The suspect was then seen driving away in an older model green Dodge Dakota pickup with a toolbox in the bed.

If you have any information, you are asked to email the King County Sheriff’s Office at KCSOTips@kitsap.gov. In your email, please reference case number: K24-006826

