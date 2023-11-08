Local

Police investigating five-vehicle collision along Aurora Ave in North Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Five-vehicle collision shuts down all northbound lanes along Aurora Ave

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle police are investigating a five-vehicle collision along Aurora Avenue in North Seattle Tuesday evening.

According to police, the collision occurred along Aurora Avenue North and North 143rd Street.

Northbound Aurora Avenue was closed as police investigated but reopened about 15 minutes later.

This is a breaking news story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read