Five teenagers suspected of car theft arrested in North Seattle

SEATTLE — Five teenagers were arrested after being caught running from two stolen cars and evading police in North Seattle.

Around 2:22 p.m. on September 12, the Seattle Police Department heard calls of a crash near the Burke Trail and Northeast 65th Street.

Teens in stolen car run from police in Seattle (Seattle Police Department)

According to SPD, the caller said they saw a group of teens run out of the crashed car, before jumping into another car and speeding away.

Police were able to find the getaway car near Sandpoint Way Northeast and Northeast 75th Street before the suspects drove off through Magnusson Park to get away.

The suspects then reportedly hit a dead end, jumped out of the car, and ran while the car was still moving.

Teens in stolen car run from police in Seattle (Seattle Police Department)

The police chased them down and were able to catch three suspects right away, before catching the other two suspects some time later.

All five teens, ages 13-15, were arrested and taken to the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center.

Detectives with the General Investigations Unit will be investigating.

©2024 Cox Media Group