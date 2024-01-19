Five people dead in King County from hypothermia during winter storm

This winter storm brought dangerous conditions with below-freezing temperatures.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office reported five people died from hypothermia, and some people were found outside.

One person was found in a car, and two others were in buildings, where there was no heat.

“It’s horrible, it hurts, there’s no reason in a city, in a region with as much wealth and as much smarts and as much talents as we have here in King County that people should be sleeping outside or facing this kind of severe threat,” said Anne Martens, External Affairs Director for King County Regional Homelessness Authority.

Among the five was 37-year-old Adam Quinn Elk Nation. He was found by Seattle police at Seneca Plaza Park.

67-year-old Jay Matthew Anderson was found inside his car which was parked outside the Ballard library.

Officials have not said if any of the people who died were experiencing homelessness.

During the storm, King County Regional Homelessness Authority opened up severe winter weather shelters.

“From January 10 through the 17th we saw a high of 267 people at Exhibition Hall, which really just emphasizes the scope of the need out there. The SODO shelter was full every night with 33, the shelters in South King County were full or over capacity. The shelter in north King County at Shoreline was nearing capacity at 19,” said Martens.

Martens says the county and several cities even expanded capacity.

“The city of Burien, Renton, Federal Way, and Kent all opened some additional capacity, and the shelter over on SODO run by the Salvation Army added about 33 beds,” said Martens.

Seattle Fire also stepped in and helped bus people to shelters.

“Over the past week we assisted at least 200 individuals. That includes transportation to the temporary shelter, give them meals, clothing,” said David Cuerpo, Spokesperson, Seattle Fire Department.

Seattle Fire is urging people to call them when going through a medical emergency.

©2024 Cox Media Group