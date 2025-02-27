Five gang members arrested following chase in Thurston County

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Multiple police agencies worked together to stop five armed gang members in the early morning hours on Thursday.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Olympia PD initially tried to stop a reckless driver on State Route 8 but the driver started to flee.

During the pursuit, Thurston Sheriffs joined the chase, threw out a spike strip, and flattened three of the driver’s tires.

Police dash cam shows sparks flying from the suspects’ car before a Thurston Sheriff conducted a pit maneuver, sending it off the road into a tree.

Five people ran out of the car wearing ski masks and dark clothes, at least one was armed with a handgun.

Police K9s were deployed and managed to catch all five suspects with the help of a drone equipped with a thermal camera.

After the chase, police learned that the five individuals were affiliated with a gang and traveled from King County with a plan to do a smash-and-grab burglary at a local Thurston County cannabis store.

They were found with a handgun, a short barrel AR-15 with the serial number removed, ammunition, and large black garbage bags.

In all, five police agencies were involved in the chase and charged the suspects with a range of crimes including eluding a police vehicle, unlawful possession of firearms, and obstructing law enforcement, among others.

Three are adults, one is a juvenile and one did not identify themselves.

