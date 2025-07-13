Five children fall from windows in Snohomish County so far this year, officials warn

South County Fire is warning families to take extra safety measures around windows after five children have fallen from second- and third-story windows in Snohomish County since the beginning of the year — including two cases reported in just the past week.

“These incidents are heartbreaking — and preventable,” the agency said in a public alert shared Friday.

Warmer weather often leads to more open windows, increasing the risk for young children who may climb or lean near window ledges.

Officials urge families to take specific steps to prevent falls:

Keep windows closed and locked when not in use.

Install window stops to keep windows from opening more than four inches.

Supervise children at all times, especially near windows.

South County Fire is offering free window stops for local families, thanks to grant funding.

Residents can learn more or request a set by visiting southsnofire.org/PreventWindowFalls.

