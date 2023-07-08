Fisherman have incredible close encounter with whales off coast of Canada

A fisherman and his son got up and close with several humpback whales, and the experience was captured on video.

It happened at the Queen Charlotte islands - also known as Haida Gwai - between Vancouver Island and Ketchikan, Alaska.

Bob Hawley and his son were there last weekend in a 17-foot Boston Whaler when they noticed humpbacks feeding in the distance on bait fish.

Then they had an encounter they’ll never forget.

Hawley tells KIRO 7 there were five whales. He said even though humpbacks can reach up to 50 feet and weigh 35 tons, the whales never hit the boat.









