First of series of Ballard Locks closures kicks off this week

SEATTLE — The Ballard Locks will be closed for the next month as crews begin work on new miter gates.

The maintenance work is being done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. As part of that, the locks will close for a series of weeks-long periods. Those closures will last around 30 days each time, spanning these dates:

Oct. 16, 2023 - Nov. 14, 2023

Nov. 30, 2023 - Dec. 29, 2023

Jan. 14, 2024 - Feb. 12, 2024

Oct. 15, 2024 - Nov. 13, 2024

Nov. 29, 2024 - Dec. 28, 2024

The Ballard Locks are expected to be fully operational again on Dec. 29, 2024.

Also known as the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, they carry the most boat traffic of any lock in the country.





©2023 Cox Media Group