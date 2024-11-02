First-of-its-kind shelter hub opens up in Pierce County

More help is now available to those experiencing homelessness in Pierce County.

A centralized intake hub in Parkland aims to provide a faster, more efficient way to find shelter.

“Historically, they might call 211 and get a list of all of the shelter operations in the county, along with those 20-plus phone numbers to call and try and find something,” said Steve Decker, CEO of Family Promise of Pierce County.

The organization is running the program using a million-dollar grant from the county.

“This operation means that people can call us in the dead of night, immediately talk to somebody, and then start making real plans on where to stay safe. From there we can actually transport them to any number of the shelters in the county and connect them with the resources,” said Decker.

Roughly 2,600 people are homeless in Pierce County.

Devon Isakson with the county’s Human Services Department says the hub, with 24/7 access to services, is a first.

“This is actually game-changing for people that are living unhoused in our community. When you’re in crisis, it’s hard to make logical decisions and know who to call and where to go,” said Isakson.

The hub is operating out of an old school building, which also includes the Parkland Community Center.

Family Promise of Pierce County is leasing space, and because of a zoning restriction, it cannot be used as a shelter itself. There are no beds, showers, or hygiene services. But those in need can make a call, get an appointment, and get on their way to finding shelter.

“Today was rainy and cold and it is November now and people are desperate for help,” said Decker.

The organization is also in need of donations.

Go to getbed.org/donate for more information.

