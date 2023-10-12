First-of-its-kind opioid treatment center for mothers, newborns opens in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee and Representative Lauren Davis marked the opening of a first-of-its-kind opioid recovery center in Snohomish County on Tuesday.

The new Evergreen Recovery Center offers residential treatment for newborns and their opioid-affected mothers after being released from the hospital.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, 11% of all babies born have been exposed to drugs.

The new building will be operated by Evergreen Recovery Centers which already manage other recovery centers.

Officials say that the facility can treat about 150 patients per year.

Inslee said that the opening is a positive step toward helping local families and babies confront opioid addiction.









