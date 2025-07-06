Fireworks hasn’t been ruled out as the cause of two major fires in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Major fires in Lynnwood and Everett during the Fourth of July weekend can’t be ruled out as fireworks incidents, according to South County Fire.

Firefighters say flames were coming from two homes north of Lake Stickney around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

After 40 minutes, the 30 firefighters on the scene had successfully controlled both fires.

Everyone inside the house and the dog were able to survive the fire, but one cat died, and several pets are missing.

Firefighters responded to a dumpster fire in an apartment complex in Lynnwood shortly after 11 p.m. in the 4500 block of 164th St. SW.

The fire was put out before it spread to any residential buildings.

Four cars were destroyed and eight others were damaged, but no one was hurt.

Fireworks have not been ruled out as the possible cause by the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office which is investigating both incidents.

Fireworks are illegal in all of southwest Snohomish County.

South County Fire warns residents to use caution because of dry and warm conditions.

