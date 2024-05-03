Fireworks banned on Mercer Island this year following water line break

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Fourth of July festivities on Mercer Island will be different this year after private fireworks have been banned for this year.

The ban is tied to the city declaring a water emergency after the island’s main water line broke last month, causing 20 homes to evacuate overnight due to the risk of a possible landslide.

Now, the city says the backup water line won’t be able to keep up with the summer water demand.

Water conservation is set to start in June.

The city’s fire chief ordered a ban on fireworks this year to ensure there’s enough water to fight fires during the peak season, and fireworks only increase the risk of fires.

Meanwhile, the sale of fireworks remains legal on the island on certain days, but the city council is considering a permanent ban on the sale and discharge of fireworkers at its May 7 council meeting. If such an ordinance is passed, it would go into effect next year.

That ordinance would not apply to professional fireworks displays.

©2024 Cox Media Group