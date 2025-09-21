Local

Firetruck hit on I-5 while responding to DUI crash

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A South King Fire engine was hit on Sunday morning on I-5 while responding to a call in Federal Way.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers were assisting the fire crew on scene of a DUI rollover crash in the southbound lanes when a driver struck the fire truck, according to WSP.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson says the driver claimed they had fallen asleep.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash.

