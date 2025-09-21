Firetruck hit on I-5 while responding to DUI crash

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A South King Fire engine was hit on Sunday morning on I-5 while responding to a call in Federal Way.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers were assisting the fire crew on scene of a DUI rollover crash in the southbound lanes when a driver struck the fire truck, according to WSP.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson says the driver claimed they had fallen asleep.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash.

This was earlier SB 5 in Federal Way. Troopers and South King Fire were at the scene of a rollover DUI collision when this vehicle entered the scene and struck the firetruck. Driver stated they fell asleep. Thankfully only minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/hgIs4SY9Wt — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) September 21, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group