Firefighters tackle car fire along SR-12 in Satsop

SATSOP, Wash. — East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue crews fought a fully-engulfed car fire along westbound State Route 12 early Monday morning.

According to firefighters, the team was dispatched for a ‘possible car fire’ on SR-12 at 4th Street South in Satsop around 5:20 a.m. While en route, crews were informed that multiple callers indicated the fire was fully involved.

Firefighters arrived to find the car fire as described and blocked all lanes of westbound SR-12 to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was put out without any injuries to civilians or firefighters, with East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue crews thanking those who called to report the incident, motorists who gave responders the space needed to work safely, and the Washington State Patrol for their help.

