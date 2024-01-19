Firefighters save dog trapped on Lake Tapps ice with bodyboards

LAKE TAPPS, Wash. — East Pierce County Fire crews saved a dog that was trapped on the ice on Lake Tapps Just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Callers to 911 reported seeing the dog fall through the ice twice near the 20400 block of Church Lake Drive East in Bonney Lake.

The dog had managed to pull himself out both times but would not come back to shore.

Firefighters wore dry suits and used ropes along with bodyboards to reach the dog. Officials say the dog was about 400 feet from shore.

“The female dog is not micro-chipped, looks to be about a year old, and possibly a Shar Pai mix breed,” said a spokesperson. “Special thanks to Metro Animal Services and Bonney Lake police for their assistance!”

The dog is now safe and warm at the Metro Animal Services shelter in Puyallup.

If you know where she belongs, you are asked to contact Metro Animal Services at 253-299-7387.

