Local

Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Maple Valley

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Maple Valley

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Firefighters with Puget Sound Fire responded to a trailer fire in Maple Valley Saturday morning.

At 10:40 a.m., Puget Sound Fire said they were on the scene of a fire in the 27400 block of 220th Place Southeast.

According to firefighters, heat from the blaze also damaged two other travel trailers and a home.

The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read