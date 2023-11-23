Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving morning house fire in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia Firefighters responded to a house fire call Thursday morning around 4:20 a.m., according to a post on “X” by the fire department.

OFD is on the scene of a small one story home in the 2300 block of 9th Ave SE. 7 OFD units arrived and extinguished the fire. No injuries for the residents or OFD were reported. Have a safe Thanksgiving day Olympia. pic.twitter.com/ZiQ2Zqamne — Olympia Fire Dept. (@OlyFireDept) November 23, 2023

Seven Olympia Fire Department units arrived at the one-story home in the 2300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast and fought the flames.

There is no word on how much damage the house incured from the fire.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.





©2023 Cox Media Group