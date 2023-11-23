Local

Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving morning house fire in Olympia

By KIRO 7 News Staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia Firefighters responded to a house fire call Thursday morning around 4:20 a.m., according to a post on “X” by the fire department.

Seven Olympia Fire Department units arrived at the one-story home in the 2300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast and fought the flames.

There is no word on how much damage the house incured from the fire.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.


