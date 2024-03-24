Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Midland Saturday night

Firefighters with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire in Midland Saturday night.

At about 10:15 p.m., firefighters responded to the report of a building on fire near East 72nd Street and East McKinley Avenue in Midland.

Reports were flames and smoke were emanating from the second story of a three story building.

When firefighters arrived, they confirmed heavy fire in the back of the building, involving the second and third floors.

With the assistance of West Pierce Fire & Rescue, East Pierce Fire & Rescue, Orting Valley Fire and Rescue, and Graham Fire & Rescue, Central Fire worked on the fire and searched the twelve-unit complex.

There were no injuries. However, a pet did die in the fire.





