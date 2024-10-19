Firefighters rescue residents, two cats from Sequim fourplex fire

SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County Fire District 3 crews rescued the residents and animals of a fourplex structure fire in Sequim overnight.

Firefighters were dispatched to reports of a residential structure fire just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found ‘heavy fire conditions and unknown occupant location.’

Crews say the fire was successfully controlled, and all occupants - including two cats - were rescued and escaped without significant injury.

