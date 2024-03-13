Firefighters rescue person after serious crash, extrication in Renton

Firefighters with the Renton Fire Department rescued a person after a severe crash Tuesday.

Just before 2 p.m., several crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on State Route 900, west of Powell Avenue.

Crews used the “Jaws of Life” to extricate one person from the vehicle. The person was then transported to a hospital.

There was no update on the seriousness of their injuries.

EXTRICATION: Just before 2pm today, E311, E322, L311, B352, and M5 were dispatched for a single vehicle accident on SR 900 west of Powell Av. One patient was extricated and transported to an area hospital via medics. Expect delays on SR 900 as crews work to clean up debris. pic.twitter.com/QKHatvKiqU — Renton Firefighters (@RentonFireL864) March 12, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group