Local

Firefighters rescue person after serious crash, extrication in Renton

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Firefighters rescue person after serious crash, extrication in Renton

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Firefighters with the Renton Fire Department rescued a person after a severe crash Tuesday.

Just before 2 p.m., several crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on State Route 900, west of Powell Avenue.

Crews used the “Jaws of Life” to extricate one person from the vehicle. The person was then transported to a hospital.

There was no update on the seriousness of their injuries.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read