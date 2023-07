PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Firefighters with West Pierce Fire & Rescue helped a wayward feline find its way out of a scary place.

According to the fire department, over the weekend, a woman heard meowing coming from a storm drain and tried to help the kitten out herself, but had to call 911 when she couldn’t reach the small cat.

Firefighters arrived and were able to get access to the drain. After a lot of coaxing, the kitten emerged scared but unharmed.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Firefighters rescue kitten from storm drain West Pierce Fire & Rescue helped free a kitten that was trapped in a storm drain. (West Pierce Fire & Rescue)









©2023 Cox Media Group