Firefighters rescue dog trapped on ice on Lake Tapps

Firefighters with East Pierce Fire rescued a dog trapped on the ice at Lake Tapps Thursday.

At about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to Lake Tapps near the 20400 block of Church Lake Drive East in Bonney Lake.

911 callers said the dog had fallen through the ice twice and managed to pull itself out, but would not come to the shore when it was called.

After donning dry suits and using ropes and bodyboards, the firefighters were able to reach the dog, which was about 400 feet from shore.

The female dog, who was not microchipped, is about a year old. She was described as a possible Shar Pai mix breed.

She is currently at the Metro Animal Services shelter in Puyallup.

If you know where the dog belongs, call 253-299-7387, extension 2.

