SEATAC — Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority says they rescued a dog from a house fire in SeaTac after a fire was started in the carport.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 4800 block of South 172nd Street on Wednesday.

They were able to located the fire in the carport and quickly extenquish the fire in 30 minutes.

They also reduced a dog from the house in the process.

The dog had no injuries.

Puget Sound Fire says it is investigating the cause of the fire.

