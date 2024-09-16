Firefighters rescue 2 after RV goes down embankment in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Two people started their week off badly when they had to be rescued from their RV, which went down an embankment -- backwards.

A crew with Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority was called to South 208th Street and South 212th Street in Kent at 4:54 a.m. Monday. Firefighters with Renton Regional Fire Authority assisted.

Though the RV only went about 15 feet down, firefighters had to use a rope system to bring the two people in the vehicle up the embankment.

Luckily, they only had minor injuries.

PSRFA Division Chief Pat Pawlak said trees likely kept the RV from plunging down farther.

The RV appeared to be intact after the wild ride.

