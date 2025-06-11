Firefighters make progress on Red Bridge Road fire near Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Firefighters appear to be getting the upper hand on the Red Bridge Road Fire, burning near Cle Elum.

It’s about 53 acres in size, and as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, it is 20% contained.

According to the incident commander, the fire has burned two structures since it started on June 9.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tuesday evening, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office updated evacuation levels for people near the fire:

Level 3 – GO NOW

All properties from the 3100 to 5500 Red Bridge Road on the north side of the road.

All properties on Wiehl Road, Pine Duff Drive, Loping Lane, Nordic Lane, and Arrowleaf Lane. These properties are in or nearest to the fire footprint.

Level 2 – BE READY TO LEAVE AT A MOMENT’S NOTICE

All properties from 5500 Red Bridge Road east to Teanaway Road on the south side of Red Bridge Road to SR-970.

For up-to-date evacuation information, please click here.

