BRINNON - — Firefighters battling the Road 2620 Fire in Brinnon appear to be getting the upper hand on the flames.

According to the Western Washington Incident Management Team, the fire is now 81% contained.

Duckabash Road is back open, but Mt. Jupiter Road remains closed to the general public.

All evacuation levels have been rescinded.

The fire started on August 14 around 5:00 p.m.

The cause remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group