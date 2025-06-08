Firefighters evacuate burning home after roof partially collapses

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Seattle firefighters had to cut short their search for victims inside a burning home early Saturday morning, after the roof of a house partially collapsed.

The flames broke out in a two-story home in the 2600 block of Delappe Place near the Mt. Baker and Columbia City neighborhoods.

After crews arrived, they were able to search the basement and parts of the second floor, but then immediately evacuated after the roof caved in.

No one suffered any injuries.

The call came in to dispatchers at 5:19 a.m., with a report of a fire in the two-story house.

Seattle’s Engine 30 crew arrived first.

Firefighters reported they could see flames throughout the home on both floors.

They worked quickly to put water on the fire while additional firefighters started looking for possible victims by looking through the windows.

They did not see anyone inside.

About 20 minutes after they arrived, the roof began to break apart and fall into the interior of the home.

That forced firefighters to evacuate the building and switch to a defensive strategy by spraying water from a safe distance.

Approximately six minutes later, they had the fire under control.

The fire was extinguished about 90 minutes after the first crews arrived.

Seattle Fire Department officials planned to have crews stay at the scene most of the day Saturday to watch for smoldering hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

