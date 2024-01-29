Local

Firefighters battle residential blaze near Snoqualmie

Fire truck

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Firefighters battled a residential fire near the 7400 block of 410th Avenue Southeast outside of Snoqualmie Sunday.

“All occupants and pets are reportedly out of the structure,” said a spokesperson. “Thank you to Snoqualmie Fire, Duvall Fire, Fall City Fire, and Bellevue Fire Department for assistance.”

The flames were extinguished around 5 p.m.

