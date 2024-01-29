Firefighters battle residential blaze near Snoqualmie

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Firefighters battled a residential fire near the 7400 block of 410th Avenue Southeast outside of Snoqualmie Sunday.

“All occupants and pets are reportedly out of the structure,” said a spokesperson. “Thank you to Snoqualmie Fire, Duvall Fire, Fall City Fire, and Bellevue Fire Department for assistance.”

The flames were extinguished around 5 p.m.

Fire is under control, units are offensive at this time. Crews are searching for extension. Thank you to @SnoqualmieFire, Duvall Fire, Fall City Fire, and @BvueFD for assistance pic.twitter.com/q3faCYXGFW — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) January 29, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group