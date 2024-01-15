Local

Firefighters battle garage fire in Auburn

By KIRO 7 News Staff

AUBURN, Wash. — Firefighters are currently battling a detached garage fire in Auburn.

Mountain View Fire & Rescue, Puget Sound Fire, and Valley Regional Fire Authority are working to extinguish the blaze in the 15500 block of Southeast 326 Street.

There are no known injuries at this time.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

