Firefighters battle garage fire in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Firefighters are currently battling a detached garage fire in Auburn.

Mountain View Fire & Rescue, Puget Sound Fire, and Valley Regional Fire Authority are working to extinguish the blaze in the 15500 block of Southeast 326 Street.

There are no known injuries at this time.

Mountain View Fire & Rescue, Puget Sound Fire, & VRFA on location of a detached garage fire in the 15500 block of SE 326 Street. pic.twitter.com/ZO6BUxwzvN — ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) January 15, 2024

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group