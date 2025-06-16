Firefighters battle flames at Orting warehouse for hours

ORTING, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue says its crews spent hours Sunday trying to put out a fire at a large commercial building.

Someone called 911 around 7:30 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from the building on 142nd Avenue East.

When the first fire engine arrived, pressurized smoke was billowing from all sides of the warehouse.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue says its crews tried to fight the flames from inside, but moved to the outside because it was too difficult to see and there was a chance the building could collapse.

Crews got control of the fire by 11 p.m. but stayed on scene for about eight hours to make sure there weren’t any flare-ups.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The news release from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue didn’t name the business.

The cause is currently under investigation by the Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office.

