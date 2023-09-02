Crews battle 2-alarm structure fire in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm commercial structure fire at Polymer Industries in the 2400 block of Center Street that started Friday afternoon.

Progress is being made in extinguishing the blaze and nobody has been injured according to Tacoma Fire. The fire reportedly started inside a compression press that makes sheets of industrial-grade plastic.

There are no hazardous chemicals in the building according to Polymer Industries.

Crews are on scene of a 2-Alarm commercial structure fire in the 2400 blk of Center Street. Firefighters a currently setting up aerial master stream to attack the blaze. pic.twitter.com/JjX3tXiHWN — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) September 2, 2023

Fire and smoke conditions are improving as firefighters continue to work suppression efforts, and currently their are no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/3MTrBjvQaG — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) September 2, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group