Crews battle 2-alarm structure fire in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm commercial structure fire at Polymer Industries in the 2400 block of Center Street that started Friday afternoon.

Progress is being made in extinguishing the blaze and nobody has been injured according to Tacoma Fire. The fire reportedly started inside a compression press that makes sheets of industrial-grade plastic.

There are no hazardous chemicals in the building according to Polymer Industries.

