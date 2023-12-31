Firefighters battle 2 Alarm apartment fire in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Renton firefighters are currently fighting a fire at an apartment in 360 Taylor Avenue North West.

“Command reporting heavy fire from the center of the building,” said a spokesperson.

HAPPENING NOW: Working 2 Alarm Fire at 360 Taylor Ave NW. Command reporting heavy fire from the center of the building. pic.twitter.com/9SsaC6CBR4 — Renton Firefighters (@RentonFireL864) December 31, 2023

Puget Sound Fire is also helping contain the blaze.

Puget Sound Fire, Renton RFA, and KCFD 20 on location of a 2 alarm apartment fire in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue NW. pic.twitter.com/RbzFd3ED60 — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) December 31, 2023

