Firefighters battle 2 Alarm apartment fire in Renton

By KIRO 7 News Staff

RENTON, Wash. — Renton firefighters are currently fighting a fire at an apartment in 360 Taylor Avenue North West.

“Command reporting heavy fire from the center of the building,” said a spokesperson.

Puget Sound Fire is also helping contain the blaze.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

