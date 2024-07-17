Firefighter hurt while battling possible arson at Bremerton 5-plex

BREMERTON, Wash. — A Bremerton building was destroyed and a firefighter was hurt while fighting a fire that is being investigated as a possible arson.

At about 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to 5-plex at 4091 Northwest Country Lane.

The first reports received by emergency dispatchers were that flames were coming from the roof and that the fire may have been started by fireworks.

Crews arrived to find the attic engulfed in flames. It took firefighters about 70 minutes to get the fire under control. Bremerton Fire and Navy Region Northwest firefighters assisted.

CKFR officials said the fire started on one side of the building, went up the side to the attic, and traveled the length of the building.

All five units were destroyed.

Several witnesses at the scene said they knew who started the fire. The CKFR battalion chief then notified the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office and the Kitsap County Fire Marshal’s Office. The agencies will determine whether the fire was set intentionally.

A CKFR firefighter was hurt when part of the ceiling collapsed. He was taken to Saint Michael Medical Center to be evaluated and was released a few hours later.

In all, nine people who lived in the 5-plex were displaced due to fire and water damage. They are being helped by the Red Cross.

