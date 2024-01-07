Firefighter found dead in Walla Walla fire station

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla firefighter Ryan Pleasants was found dead at Fire Station One on Sunday.

Officials say he was on duty but they don’t expect fowl play.

“The Walla Walla Fire Department and the Walla Walla Professional Fire Fighters are deeply saddened to announce the Line of Duty Death of Fire Engineer Ryan Pleasants who passed away this morning,” said a spokesperson.

Pleasants had been with the Walla Walla Fire Department for 20 years and was promoted to engineer in July.

Due to Pleasants’ unexpected passing, other local stations are now helping the fire department cover shifts in the city.

Plans for the memorial service have not been announced yet.

“Ryan will be forever missed by all his brothers and sisters of the WWFD,” said a spokesperson. “Our deepest condolences go out to his Family and his community.”

“We appreciate all the overwhelming prayers and love that we have already received.” they continued.

