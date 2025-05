MILTON, Wash. — East Pierce Fire says an early morning fire destroyed a wooden playhouse and a fifth-wheel trailer in Milton.

It happened around 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters say the fire started in the playhouse off the main house and quickly spread to the trailer.

Both were deemed a total loss.

No one was hurt.

An investigator is now looking into what sparked the fire.

