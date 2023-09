A fire rescue boat was stolen on the Willamette River near Portland Wednesday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Not only was the Portland Fire & Rescue Boathouse broken into, but a rescue boat was taken.

The United States Coast Guard was able to locate the boat, get on board, take custody, and arrest the person involved.

Mechanics with Portland Fire & Rescue evaluated the boat at the Port of Kalama, which sustained propeller damage.









©2023 Cox Media Group