Fire marshals investigating fatal Bonney Lake house fire

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — The Pierce County and East Pierce fire marshals are investigating what caused a fatal house fire in Bonney Lake Saturday night.

East Pierce Fire said that shortly after 10 p.m. firefighters were sent to the 18200 block of 95th Loop Street East for a house fire.

Dispatchers were told one person was trapped inside the burning single-story house.

East Pierce Fire said crews arrived and started attacking the fire, and looked for the person inside. Firefighters contained the fire to the bedroom where it started.

Three adults and two children safely escaped. Tragically, one person died in the fire.

“EPFR’s Chaplain and the American Red Cross are assisting the family with housing accommodations and immediate needs,” said East Pierce Fire. “We’re so very sorry for the family’s loss.”

