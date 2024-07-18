Fire rips through Lower Queen Anne tiny home village, damaging 25

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters put out a fire at a tiny home village that forced people from their dwellings and damaged 25 homes.

The fire in the 500 block of Elliott Avenue West in Lower Queen Anne was called out at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived, they found multiple homes burning and quickly evacuated the village, inluding a larger building used as a shelter.

The fire was under control within about 25 minutes. Crews searched the affected homes to make sure no one was trapped inside.

The fire was fully out shortly before 4:30 a.m.

One person was taken into custody at the scene by Seattle Police, but Seattle Fire said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The managers of the village are working to find those who were displaced another place to stay.





