SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters put out a fire at a tiny home village that forced people from their dwellings.

The fire in the 500 block of Elliott Avenue West in Ballard was called out at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

The flames have since been put out and no one was hurt; however, 25 tiny homes were damaged.

Those who manage the village are working to find those who were displaced a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

