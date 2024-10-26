Massive fire engulfs pickup truck in Kitsap Friday afternoon

KITSAP, Wash. — A pickup truck was destroyed Friday afternoon it was engulfed in a fire near a Kitsap home.
According to a post on Facebook from the North Kitsap Fire and Rescue, the department received multiple 911 calls Friday afternoon about flames and black smoke near a home between Kingston and Poulsbo.
When responding firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a pickup truck was damaged after a fire.
The fire is believed to have been accidental.
There were no reported injuries.
There were no further details to provide at this time.
