Massive fire engulfs pickup truck in Kitsap Friday afternoon

KITSAP, Wash. — A pickup truck was destroyed Friday afternoon it was engulfed in a fire near a Kitsap home.

According to a post on Facebook from the North Kitsap Fire and Rescue, the department received multiple 911 calls Friday afternoon about flames and black smoke near a home between Kingston and Poulsbo.

When responding firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a pickup truck was damaged after a fire.

The fire is believed to have been accidental.

There were no reported injuries.

There were no further details to provide at this time.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Pickup truck fire













©2024 Cox Media Group