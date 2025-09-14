Fire crews put out car fire before it reached nearby building in Grays Harbor

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue says it had put out a car fire that was close to a building in the Murray Place neighborhood.

Fire crews arrived on the scene of the fire at about 8:20 p.m.

When they found the car, they saw the fire was near a building.

Crews worked quickly to put out the fire so that the building wasn’t affected.

East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue said that other crews helped with other nearby fire crews, the Elma Police Department and the Grays Harbor Sheriff.

No one was hurt.

They are investigating the cause of the fire.

