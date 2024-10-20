Fire crews pull driver from flipped car in Ballard

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department crews extricated a driver after they crashed their car on a Ballard-area side street Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of a vehicle collision with one person trapped in the 7700 block of 29th Avenue Northwest just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Bystanders stood by and watched as firefighters cut the roof off the crashed truck and pulled the driver from the car, loading them up onto a stretcher and quickly taking them over to an ambulance to get checked out.

Around 20 minutes after first responding, SFD shared that crews had safely rescued one uninjured person from the car, and reduced their response.

