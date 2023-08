TACOMA, Wash. — A fire partially collapsed the roof of a Tacoma car repair business on Wednesdy afternoon.

The repair shop by the mall on the Southside caught fire around 2 p.m. Firefighters are continuing to pump water onto the structure with the use of tall ladders and say that the fire is most likely contained.

Officials say that no injuries have been reported but the structure is still not safe for firefighters, as the metal structure shows signs of partial collapse.









