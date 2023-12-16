Fife cannabis shop latest target of early morning smash-and-grab

At about 5 a.m. Friday morning, a cannabis shop in Fife was the latest target of a smash-and-grab.

Security camera footage captured two cars with five people arriving outside the store.

One person drove a car backward into the shop, destroying the front, smashing glass, and breaking bricks.

Four people entered the shop and emptied shelves as fast as possible.

The timestamps on the security footage showed the suspects inside the shop for about a minute.

The business owner told KIRO 7 the damage to the shop was in the thousands of dollars.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, contact the Fife Police Department.

