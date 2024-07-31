The ferry Walla Walla rescues person, dog after boat capsizes

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) ferry Walla Walla rescued a dog and a person out of the water after the boat they were on capsized.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Walla Walla was making its scheduled trip from Bremerton to Seattle when crew members aboard noticed a small boat with it belly up and people in the water.

The crew sent out a rescue boat to help and pulled a person and dog out of the water.

Both the person and dog were treated for hypothermia. The person was also treated for chest pain.

Soon Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue crews, along with the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest arrived and were able to rescue two others on the boat.

The man on the Walla Walla was transferred to waiting EMTs to receive medical care.

No information was provided on the condition of those rescued or the dog.

WSDOT credits the successful response to the well-prepared Walla Walla crew, thanks to their hard work and training.





©2024 Cox Media Group