Ferndale man arrested, accused of kidnapping his own child

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Bellingham Police Department says it arrested a man accused of kidnapping his eight-month-old child and holding them against their will.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a home on 32nd Street.

The caller said the father of her child busted into her home, grabbed the child from their bed, and took off.

The mother told police she tried to stop the man, but he shoulder-checked her and threatened to hurt two other adults in the home.

After several hours, and help from several agencies, detectives tracked him down.

Washington State Patrol Troopers stopped the man’s car on Interstate 90 near Bellevue and took him into custody.

The eight-month-old infant was found unharmed in the car and reunited with the mother.

“We want to thank the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol for their assistance in this case,” said Bellingham Police Chief Rebecca Mertzig. “A kidnapped child is truly one of the most terrifying calls to which we can respond. I am very proud of how our patrol and detective divisions responded and worked hard to resolve this case swiftly, bringing this infant home safely to their mother.”

The man was booked into the Whatcom County Jail for burglary and kidnapping.





