Felony suspect leaps 40 feet from Snohomish County trestle, caught by K9

On Saturday, July 20, a suspect with an outstanding felony warrant jumped approximately 40 feet from the State Route 2 trestle while attempting to escape from the Washington State Patrol.

The individual landed on 20th Street Southeast and, despite the fall, quickly recovered and ran from law enforcement.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department joined the search, including K9 Dico, which lasted about 30 minutes.

K9 Dico successfully tracked the suspect, finding him hiding in dense brush within a swampy area beneath the trestle.

The suspect surrendered without incident.

Along with capturing the suspect that day, K9 Dico celebrated his 6th birthday.

