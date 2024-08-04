Felony escapee arrested after high-speed pursuit in Lacey

A high-speed pursuit in Lacey ended with the arrest of a suspect, thanks to the combined efforts of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Olympia Police, and K9 Igo, according to the sheriff’s office.

Saturday night, a street bike was spotted in north Lacey, passing in a no-pass zone and bearing a license plate registered to a boat trailer.

When deputies attempted to stop the rider, he drove away, initiating a pursuit.

The chase proceeded onto Interstate 5, where the rider reached speeds of 130 mph.

Deputies continued the pursuit from exit 109, following the suspect onto Pacific Avenue.

The rider then veered off the road and down a grassy hill, abandoning the bike at the back entrance of a trailer park.

Law enforcement officers established a perimeter while K9 Igo tracked the suspect to a trailer.

The suspect, who had an active Department of Corrections felony escape warrant for second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, was found and arrested.

Additionally, suspected narcotics were discovered in his possession.

The suspect was booked into Thurston County Jail on charges of attempting to elude police, driving with a suspended license, unlawful possession of controlled substances, and his outstanding warrant.

The motorcycle was impounded.

