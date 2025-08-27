Felony domestic violence suspect arrested in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A felony domestic violence suspect was arrested in Issaquah earlier this week.

Police said the suspect was wanted for multiple felony charges, including domestic violence assault and violating a no-contact order.

The person was arrested without incident outside a business off East Lake Sammamish Parkway SE.

“Police units acted swiftly and strategically to contain the area and prevent the suspect from fleeing,” Issaquah PD wrote on Facebook.

The suspect was taken into custody and later booked into King County Jail.

Help is available 24/7 if you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or Text “START” to 88788.

You can also visit the NDVH’s website.

